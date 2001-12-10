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LUKAVAC CEMENT FACTORY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2002 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 25 mio for the Lukavac Cement Factory in Bosnia

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2002
20010593
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lukavac Cement Factory
The Austrian company Asamer & Hufnagl through its subsidiary Alas International Baustoffproduktions AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 30 million
Up to EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation and extension of the existing cement factory in Lukavac (North-East of Bosnia, near Tuzla) in the context of its recent privatisation to a foreign investor (Alas International Baustoffproduktions AG).

The proposed project will increase the competitiveness of Lukavac Cement, and hence benefit the liberalization of the domestic cement market. A well-functioning cement market, in turn, will benefit a number of infrastructure projects, which play a crucial role in the reconstruction of the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment of new equipment and installations will be in full compliance with EU standards of environmental protection.

EIB's usual procurement procedures for private sector projects.

Comments

Cement Industry

Other links
Related press
EUR 25 mio for the Lukavac Cement Factory in Bosnia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 25 mio for the Lukavac Cement Factory in Bosnia
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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