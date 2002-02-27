GESTAMP AUTOMOTION

Summary sheet
The project consists of modernisation and retooling investments and some extensions to plants of the Gestamp Automoción group
The promoter is a strategic supplier to the Spanish automotive industry, which represents nearly 7% of Spain's GDP and 25% of the country's exports. The promoter's proposed investments are located throughout Spain, mainly in Assisted Areas Objective 1 and 2 for allocation of EU structural funds. The project will create a significant number of new jobs and further the development of less developed areas.
Metal forming is not listed in the EIA Directive 97/11. It is essentially a non-polluting activity. The project entails mainly modernisations and extensions of activities on existing sites. All the operations have, or are in the process to obtain, a certification under ISO14001.
The promoter carries out competitive enquires, among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is usual in this industry.
Metal components for the automotive industry.
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