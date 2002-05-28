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BAA HEATHROW TERMINAL 5

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 390,930,414.38
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 390,930,414.38
Transport : € 390,930,414.38
Signature date(s)
17/12/2002 : € 390,930,414.38
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom - BAA: EIB to transfer facilities into ring-fenced structure

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2002
20010590
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAA Heathrow Terminal Five

BAA plc
130 Wilton Road London SW1V 1LQ
United Kingdom
Contact Point: Kim Holdsworth

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 250 million
n.a.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises design, construction and commissioning of a fifth passenger terminal and associated airside, road and rail infrastructure at London Heathrow Airport. The new terminal will increase capacity at Heathrow by 30 million to about 90 million passengers per year.

London Heathrow airport is the main gateway to London and the UK. EIB investment in the project will contribute directly to relieving congestion in the existing Heathrow infrastructure, and more widely to maintaining London's position as a major economic and financial centre. It will help to attract and maintain inward investment in the whole of the UK. The project will significantly increase the passenger throughput capacity of Heathrow, helping the airport to meet proven demand from existing operators and future traffic growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is classified under Annex I of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11 EC, thus requiring a formal EIA process. Assessment of environmental impacts and discussion of potential mitigation packages formed part of the Planning Inquiry.

BAA systematically adopts international competitive bidding procedures for all types of contracts concerned (construction, equipment, services) in line with EU directives on procurement.

Comments

Airports and air traffic management systems

Other links
Related press
United Kingdom - BAA: EIB to transfer facilities into ring-fenced structure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom - BAA: EIB to transfer facilities into ring-fenced structure
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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