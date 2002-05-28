BAA HEATHROW TERMINAL 5

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
BAA plc
130 Wilton Road London SW1V 1LQ
United Kingdom
Contact Point: Kim Holdsworth
The project comprises design, construction and commissioning of a fifth passenger terminal and associated airside, road and rail infrastructure at London Heathrow Airport. The new terminal will increase capacity at Heathrow by 30 million to about 90 million passengers per year.
London Heathrow airport is the main gateway to London and the UK. EIB investment in the project will contribute directly to relieving congestion in the existing Heathrow infrastructure, and more widely to maintaining London's position as a major economic and financial centre. It will help to attract and maintain inward investment in the whole of the UK. The project will significantly increase the passenger throughput capacity of Heathrow, helping the airport to meet proven demand from existing operators and future traffic growth.
The project is classified under Annex I of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11 EC, thus requiring a formal EIA process. Assessment of environmental impacts and discussion of potential mitigation packages formed part of the Planning Inquiry.
BAA systematically adopts international competitive bidding procedures for all types of contracts concerned (construction, equipment, services) in line with EU directives on procurement.
Airports and air traffic management systems
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