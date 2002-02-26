Power Sector Reconstruction

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Both in the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Montenegro, selected priority investments for the rehabilitation and upgrade of power transmission lines, substations and SCADA/EMS facilities. If relevant studies are available and acceptable for the refurbishment of hydropower stations and/or for distribution, such components could also be included.
The project will contribute to securing a more reliable and efficient electricity supply through (i) improving the electricity import/export capacity, mainly by allowing more efficient use of the system, (ii) cost savings and (ii) improving the system stability. Financing is in parallel with grants from the EAR and other bilateral donors as well as financing from the EBRD, which are also aimed at helping with the restructuring of the sector.
No particular environmental issues are expected for this type of project, as no new facilities are being constructed. The Bank will further verify this during appraisal.
EIB's usual procurement procedures of open international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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