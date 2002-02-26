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POWER SECTOR RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 2,976,910
Serbia : € 67,023,090
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2008 : € 2,976,910
12/11/2002 : € 67,023,090
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Related press
EUR 70 mio for the power sector in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2002
20010558
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Power Sector Reconstruction
The electricity utilities Electric Power Industry of Serbia (‘EPS') and Electric Power Company Crne Gore (‘EPCG')
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 80 million
Approximately EUR 160 million, to be appraised
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Both in the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Montenegro, selected priority investments for the rehabilitation and upgrade of power transmission lines, substations and SCADA/EMS facilities. If relevant studies are available and acceptable for the refurbishment of hydropower stations and/or for distribution, such components could also be included.

The project will contribute to securing a more reliable and efficient electricity supply through (i) improving the electricity import/export capacity, mainly by allowing more efficient use of the system, (ii) cost savings and (ii) improving the system stability. Financing is in parallel with grants from the EAR and other bilateral donors as well as financing from the EBRD, which are also aimed at helping with the restructuring of the sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

No particular environmental issues are expected for this type of project, as no new facilities are being constructed. The Bank will further verify this during appraisal.

EIB's usual procurement procedures of open international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.

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Related press
EUR 70 mio for the power sector in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 70 mio for the power sector in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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