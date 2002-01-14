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LAND STEIERMARK KRANKENHAEUSER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 250,000,000
Health : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2005 : € 75,000,000
19/02/2003 : € 75,000,000
7/06/2002 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio for hospital modernisation in Styria

Summary sheet

Release date
14 January 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/06/2002
20010549
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Land Steiermark Krankenhäuser
Federal Republic of Styria
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project forms part of the Federal State’s plan for the modernisation and rationalisation of its hospital infrastructure. The investment is dedicated to a comprehensive upgrade of the Graz University Clinic and six other provincial hospitals and includes medical equipment and IT infrastructure.

The project aims at a modernisation and rationalisation of the hospital infrastructure, and adapting estate, technology and capacity to future needs. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Healthcare facilities are not included in the Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment. Procedures adopted comply with local, provincial and Austrian environmental regulations.

Procurement procedures in compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities procurement and national legislation will be applied.

Comments

Health care

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio for hospital modernisation in Styria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 mio for hospital modernisation in Styria
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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