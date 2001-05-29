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WACKER SILIKON SACHSEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 164,805,463.93
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 164,805,463.93
Industry : € 164,805,463.93
Signature date(s)
10/03/2003 : € 65,000,000
5/12/2003 : € 99,805,463.93
Other links
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EUR 280.5 mio for the industrial sector in Saxony

Summary sheet

Release date
5 July 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2003
20010529
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Wacker Silikon Sachsen
Wacker-Chemie GmbH.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million.
Up to EUR 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises several investments aiming at the modernisation and expansion of the silicone production site, including the improvement of related infrastructure and of safety and environmental protection.

The project aims at increasing the site's competitiveness, while reducing environmental impact of the activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The modernisation of the site will result in improved efficiency and reduced emissions per product unit. The investment program falls under Annex II of the directive EC/97/11 and a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) is being carried out for each subproject involved. Environmental studies also comprise a comprehensive safety and environmental protection audit of the site, in accordance with Council Directive 96/82/EC.

The promoter's procurement procedures, standard for the industry, consist in international enquiry amongst a short-list of pre-qualified contractors and of suppliers for the equipment, while civil works will be awarded through national tendering.

Comments

Chemical industry.

Other links
Related press
EUR 280.5 mio for the industrial sector in Saxony

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 280.5 mio for the industrial sector in Saxony
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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