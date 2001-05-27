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ICF GL INNOVATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 30,000,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/04/2002 : € 30,000,000
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EUR 30 mio to ICF for audiovisual and technological ventures in Spain

Summary sheet

Release date
15 February 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/04/2002
20010527
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICF Innovation Programme (Global loan)
Institut Català de Finances
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Up to 33% of the total investment in projects on average
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This Global Loan will cover projects of limited scale by mostly SMEs in Catalonia in three main areas: films and TV programmes production, distribution and exhibition, technological innovation and construction of technological parks.

To support information society related projects, in particular audiovisual, R&D, innovation and competitiveness investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's global loans policy, ICF will ensure that the appropriate measures have been defined as regards environmental protection.

In accordance with its global loan policy, the Bank will ensure that the appropriate measures have been defined as regards invitations to tender

Comments

Three main areas: films and TV programmes production, distribution and exhibition, technological innovation and construction of technological parks.

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Related press
EUR 30 mio to ICF for audiovisual and technological ventures in Spain

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 30 mio to ICF for audiovisual and technological ventures in Spain
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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