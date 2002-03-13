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ONE INTERCONNEXIONS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/10/2002 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 120 mio for energy schemes in Morocco

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2002
20010499
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONE interconnexions II
Office National de l'Electricité (ONE)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 mio
MAD 3 105 mio (EUR 310 mio)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

  • Construction of a second submarine interconnection between Morocco and Spain;
  • Construction of a first 400 kV trunk line between Melloussa (North) and Médiouna (Centre) and a second 400 kV trunk line towards the East and Algeria;
  • Upgrading and extension of 225 kV and 60 kV networks in northern and central Morocco.

The aim of the project is to increase the transmission capacity of power interconnections between Morocco and two of its neighbours, Spain and Algeria, and to enhance the security and reliability of the existing national network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project is under way.

Contracts for the project's various components will be subject to international competitive bidding with publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities (OJEC).

Comments

Electricity

Other links
Related press
EUR 120 mio for energy schemes in Morocco

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 120 mio for energy schemes in Morocco
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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