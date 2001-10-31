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CYPRUS AIR TRAFFIC SERVICES II - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 55,000,000
Transport : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/10/2002 : € 55,000,000
Other links
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EUR 220 mio for energy, education and transport sectors in Cyprus

Summary sheet

Release date
31 October 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/10/2002
20010486
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Air Traffic Services II
Department of Civil Aviation
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 55 million under the Accelerated Finance Initiative.
Approximately EUR 75 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in 2001-2006 for expansion and modernisation of air navigation services in Cyprus. The main components comprise new Air Traffic Management facilities to be housed in a new building at Nicosia, an upgrade of the Instrument Landing System at Larnaca airport, an upgrade of radar facilities and new communications facilities.

To cope with a continuing growth of air traffic in the Cyprus Flight Information Region (FIR). Economic benefits include improved safety both for airport approach within Cyprus as well as for international, transit flights.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and corrective measures applied as necessary. 

International procurement procedures will apply.

Other links
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EUR 220 mio for energy, education and transport sectors in Cyprus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 220 mio for energy, education and transport sectors in Cyprus
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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