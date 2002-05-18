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PASTIFICIO RANA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/08/2002 : € 25,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/08/2002
20010480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Pastificio Rana
Pastificio Rana SpA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25m
Around EUR 63m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade of production installations for fresh filled pasta and prepared sauces for pasta.

To modernise and increase the capacity of existing pasta plants, thereby supporting the promoter's internationalisation and contribute to reinforce the Italian economic base in the food industry sector, particularly in a sector in which the Italian industry has a leading position.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Upgrading also finalised to adjust existing production lines to stricter European standards as regards food hygiene and quality.

The promoter supplies the equipment and services for the project from specialised engineering companies, following negotiated procedures.

Comments

Food industry sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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