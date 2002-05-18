Pastificio Rana

Summary sheet
Upgrade of production installations for fresh filled pasta and prepared sauces for pasta.
To modernise and increase the capacity of existing pasta plants, thereby supporting the promoter's internationalisation and contribute to reinforce the Italian economic base in the food industry sector, particularly in a sector in which the Italian industry has a leading position.
Upgrading also finalised to adjust existing production lines to stricter European standards as regards food hygiene and quality.
The promoter supplies the equipment and services for the project from specialised engineering companies, following negotiated procedures.
Food industry sector
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