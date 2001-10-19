A1 DBFO MOTORWAY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Operation and maintenance of 53 km of the A1/ A1(M) trunk road, including the new build of 22 km of dual 3 lane motorway
To upgrade this strategic highway connection, in some sections to motorway standard, to bypass several communities along the route, reduce congestion and improve safety by the separation of faster traffic from slow traffic and pedestrians.
The EIB will review the environmental impact assessment required under the statutory approval process in the UK.
HA invited pre-qualification submissions from consortia on 26 July 2000. Four consortia were subsequently invited to submit tenders by mid September 2001. The HA expects to choose a preferred bidder by mid April 2002 and sign the concession agreement (the DBFO contract) by October 2002
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