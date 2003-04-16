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COUNTY OF STOCKHOLM HEALTH CARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 109,573,430.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 109,573,430.6
Health : € 109,573,430.6
Signature date(s)
30/09/2004 : € 109,573,430.6
Other links
Related press
EUR 108 mio for improvements to healthcare infrastructures in Stockholm

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2004
20010463
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
County of Stockholm Health Care Project (SE)

Stockholm Läns Landsting
PO Box 22550
SE-104 22 STOCKHOLM

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to SEK 1 bn (approx. EUR 108 million )
Approximately SEK 2 bn (approx. EUR 216 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a large number of investments in the health care sector, including improvements and extensions to all emergency hospitals owned by the County of Stockholm. Further investments will also be required for infrastructure to meet increased demand for primary health care within the County.

Implementation of the project should improve the quality of health care infrastructure and medical services for the resident population and so contribute to the economic and social development of the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Healthcare facilities are not covered under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (97/11/EC). Individual projects are subject to a local planning and approval process, including an environmental review in which compliance with regulations and legislation is verified. An examination of environmental procedures will be undertaken during appraisal.

Procurement procedures applied will be in compliance with EU Directives and national legislation.

Comments

Human capital (health care).

Other links
Related press
EUR 108 mio for improvements to healthcare infrastructures in Stockholm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 108 mio for improvements to healthcare infrastructures in Stockholm
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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