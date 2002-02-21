STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR SAARLAND - AFI

Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of small and medium sized works on the road network of Saarland, which is to a large extent an objective 2) area, and involves the realignment, strengthening, widening and up-grading of existing roads, as well as the construction of new roads and bridges.
The investments aim at a reduction of overall transport costs, increased traffic safety and better labour mobility and will modernize the road network of Saarland.
Strengthening, widening and upgrading of existing roads, which represent the main component of the project, are not expected to generate significant impacts on the environment as the works are usually confined within existing road boundaries. New road construction and substantial realignment are to follow the German Planfeststellungsverfahren (approval procedure), which incorporates the main components of EU Directive 97/11 EC (environmental impact assessment).
Compliance with the EU Directive (93/37). Construction contracts with values above EUR 5m are published in the Official Journal of the European Communities. If the nature of the works shows that smaller contract values predominate, they are all published in the relevant German official journals.
Supporting and auxiliary transport activities.
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