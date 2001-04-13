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RAILWAYS REHAB. PROJECT ON CORRIDOR IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2005 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related press
Romania: EUR 550 million for priority railway and motorway infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2005
20010413
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Railways Rehabilitation Project on Corridor IV
Compania Nationala de Cai Ferate – CFR - SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
EUR 850 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes the rehabilitation and modernization of the 184 km railway line from Curtici to Simeria, along Pan-European Transport Corridor IV, to reach maximum speeds of 160 km/h.

  • sustainable mobility along the Corridor IV,
  • increased travel speeds,
  • reduced travel time for passengers and goods,
  • increased transport safety,
  • increased inter-operability with EU standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The majority of the works will be on the existing railway right-of way and will not require particular environmental studies. However, the station refurbishments and the section of re-alignment will be subject to national and EU environmental regulations and requirements.

Procurement will be undertaken in line with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
Romania: EUR 550 million for priority railway and motorway infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EUR 550 million for priority railway and motorway infrastructure
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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