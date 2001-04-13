RAILWAYS REHAB. PROJECT ON CORRIDOR IV

Summary sheet
The project includes the rehabilitation and modernization of the 184 km railway line from Curtici to Simeria, along Pan-European Transport Corridor IV, to reach maximum speeds of 160 km/h.
- sustainable mobility along the Corridor IV,
- increased travel speeds,
- reduced travel time for passengers and goods,
- increased transport safety,
- increased inter-operability with EU standards.
The majority of the works will be on the existing railway right-of way and will not require particular environmental studies. However, the station refurbishments and the section of re-alignment will be subject to national and EU environmental regulations and requirements.
Procurement will be undertaken in line with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
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