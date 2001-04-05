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ENVIRONMENT SECTOR LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 30,000,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2002 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2002
20010405
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Environment Sector Loan
Slovak Guarantee and Development Bank (SGDB)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Estimated at EUR 30 million.
About EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, supervision and construction of priority investment schemes in water supply and wastewater collection and treatment throughout Slovakia to meet requirements of EU Directives and to be co-financed with ISPA. Schemes are prepared by final beneficiaries, municipalities and/or their utility companies and/or water companies, and are selected according to predefined eligibility criteria. The operation will be structured as a framework loan and intermediated through the Slovak Guarantee and Development Bank (SGDB), a publicly owned development bank.

The project's objectives are twofold: (i) increased customer service standards and public health, as a result of improved water supply reliability, drinking water quality, and sewerage connections; and (ii) pollution reduction through cleaner water effluents flowing into the Danube and other watersheds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their nature, the schemes are generally environmentally beneficial. Benefits include reduction of pollution by the construction of new or upgraded wastewater treatment plants, reduction of sewer flooding by increasing conveyance capacity, and provision of first time sewerage. Water supply investments are to improve quality and reliability for public health reasons.Improvements of water supply and sewage collection, treatment and disposal represent essential steps towards ultimate compliance with the relevant EU legislation. Approval procedures require preparation of an environmental assessment of the project and a full EIA where required by EU Directives. None of the schemes currently in the project pipeline is expected to require a full EIA in accordance with Directive 97/11/EC.

The works contracts will be procured in-line with EU Procurement Directives.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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