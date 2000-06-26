MANCHESTER HOSPITALS PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Central Manchester and Manchester Children's University Hospitals
- National Health Service Trust
The project concerns the redevelopment of the existing Central Manchester hospital site.
There is strong economic interest in addressing the cost and quality penalties from the inappropriate facilities currently used by the Trust. Quality problems apply particularly to the children’s hospitals services. The present two sites are approximately 10 km apart and some distance from the adult hospitals. There are both duplication of services and problems of staff cover and rostering between the paediatric sites. More generally, the project can be expected to contribute to economic and social development in an Objective 2 area.
The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. Located in an urban area, the new building will substitute for obsolete existing ones dedicated to the same activity. During appraisal, the Bank will verify whether development is covered by the Directive 97/11/EC.
Three consortia have been shortlisted by the Trust, following an international tender (the project was advertised in the Official Journal on 26/6/2000) and pre-qualification. The bidders have submitted their responses to the Final Invitation to Negotiate in November 2001. A preferred bidder is expected to be selected in April 2002.
Health
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