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SYDVATTEN DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,949,503.9
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 14,949,503.9
Water, sewerage : € 14,949,503.9
Signature date(s)
10/04/2002 : € 14,949,503.9

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/04/2002
20010396
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sydvatten Drinking Water Supply II
Sydvatten AB, Malmö.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to SEK 131 million (EUR 14 million)
Min. SEK 262 million (EUR 28 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Major components of the bulk water supplier's investment programme 2001-05, in particular the reinforcement of a water transmission main.

The project aims at enhancing sustainable services, raising technical efficiency, upgrading control and automation systems and tightening security provisions, in water transmission and distribution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Subprojects will be screened and, if applicable, subject to environmental impact assessments in line with national legislation and EU directives.

Works tenders are and will be carried out in compliance with EU procurement directives.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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