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ACCOR AMORIM HOTELS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mozambique : € 4,000,000
Services : € 4,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2002 : € 4,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2002
20010384
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Various hotel projects
ACCOR Group, in partnership with European or local investors
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be determined project by project 
In course of assessment
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of hotels for the tourist, leisure and/or business markets 

To generate sustainable economic activity in the countries concerned and increase their foreign exchange resources; to help develop the domestic private sector within the framework of a European partnership; and, in certain cases, to participate in privatisation of hotel assets and improve the urban environment

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB's environmental rules will be applied.

Applicable EIB rules for the projects concerned

Comments

Hotel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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