NATIONAL MARITIME COLLEGE (PPP)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the design, building, financing and operation of the new National Maritime College (NMC) at Ringaskiddy, Cork.
The use of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in education in Ireland is designed to relieve school principals of estate issues, bring ‘value for money’ compared with conventional procurement, promote improved out-of-hours use by redesign of school buildings; and foster new ideas in school design.
All mitigating environmental measures required by the planning authorities are to be included in the project, which will be located in an area reclaimed from the sea 20 years ago and situated on the sea shore in the industrial area of the harbour of Ringaskiddy, Cork.. Irish legislation does not require an EIA for developments of less than 10 ha in the location of the project.
The promoter launched an international pre-qualification procedure. Selection of the preferred bidder from 3 final bidders, is expected to take place in December 2000/January 2001 and contract award is scheduled for the 1st Quarter 2002.
Education
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