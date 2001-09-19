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RLB UPPER AUSTRIA GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/07/2003 : € 20,000,000
30/09/2002 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 241 mio for projects in Upper Austria

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2002
20010351
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Raiffeisenlandersbank Oberösterreich (Global loan)
Raiffeisenlandersbank Oberösterreich
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
About EUR 50 million
About EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan for the financing of small and medium sized infrastructure projects carried out by private and public promoters

The global loan focuses on investments in the fields of infrastructure, environment, energy, health, education and housing (the latter if integrated in well defined urban rehabilitation schemes) as well as projects of limited size carried out by small and medium sized companies (SMEs)

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EC directives and national legislation and guidelines is made a condition and to be confirmed for each allocation under the Global Loan

Compliance with EC directives and national legislation and guidelines is made a condition and to be confirmed for each allocation under the Global Loan

Comments

Infrastructure, environment, energy, health, education and social housing

Other links
Related press
EUR 241 mio for projects in Upper Austria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 241 mio for projects in Upper Austria
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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