BARCELONA INFRAESTRUCTURAS BESOS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the integrated redevelopment of the Besòs area in Barcelona with the objective of remodeling the urban landscape and changing land use in the area. It consists of several schemes – mostly infrastructure and leisure facilities – from the overall municipal investment plan concerning the area.
The project is aimed at supporting the economic development of the city, improving the urban environment and protecting the quality of life of its inhabitants. It will therefore contribute to regional development and improvement of the urban environment.
The project includes the construction of some 23000 sq meters of artificial sea-shore lagoons that would create a new permanent wild habitat for migrating birds. The promoter is required to respect the regulations imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC. Two Environmental Impact Assessments have been carried out. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures have been taken as regards environmental protection.
The promoter is required to respect the EU directives as regards invitations to tender.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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