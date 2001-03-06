HAFENCITY HAMBURG

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Approx. 100 ha of former harbour area (155 ha including water surfaces) will be regenerated south of Hamburg's city centre. Over a period of up to 25 years the city centre will be extended by approx. 40% with a new district offering a metropolitan mix of housing, culture, leisure, tourism, trade and commerce. The project offers the unique opportunity to participate in the development of the extension of the city centre in a distinctive, maritime milieu and to build housing as well as offices on the former harbour quaysides of Sandtor-, Grasbrook and Baakenhafen. The EIB project concerns infrastructure investments of the first phase only in the HafenCity.
The project is targeting a continuous and long-term increase in value providing stabilizing effects for the urban economy and community.
EU Directives are fully embedded into Federal German Law and the relevant requirements of 97/11/EC Annexes II and III are being followed. There are no issues concerning protected flora and fauna.
Procurement procedures applied in the programme are in compliance with EEC Council Directives and national legislation, applicable to public authorities procurement.
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