Sonae Nettgau

Summary sheet
The operation concerns the construction of a new particleboard and oriented strand board (OSB) mill.
The project, which is located in an Objective 1 region, will have positive employment effects and generate significant cost savings for the promoter, who is a world leader in the production of wood-based panels. Furthermore, the project will entail environmental benefits, as it partially uses recycled wood and, thereby, reduces pressure on forest resources.
This industry is not subject to Council Directive 97/11 on EIA. However, the German legislation (BIMSCHG) requires a full environmental assessment procedure for this industry (incl. public hearing), which has been performed by the promoter. The plant is adapted to use recycled wood and, thereby, contributes to the reduction of pressure on natural resources.
The promoter is a private company and utilises procurement procedures, which are usual in the industry and fully satisfactory to the Bank.
Wood-based panel industry
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