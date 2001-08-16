ROADS REHABILITATION V

Summary sheet
National Administration of Roads (NAR) in the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Housing.
The project is likely to comprise the rehabilitation of six sections of road totaling about 750 km of the Romanian network. It represents a continuation of the four previous roads rehabilitation projects funded by the Bank in Romania. The selected schemes form part of or provide access to the Pan-European Corridors IV and IX and/or the TINA network.
The rehabilitation of six sections of road totalling about 750 km of the Romanian network.
Rehabilitation works of existing road infrastructure are not expected to generate significant impacts on the environment as the works are usually confined to within existing road boundaries. Where works include re-profiling and/or realignment of an existing route any environmental impact will be assessed to bring in line with EU environmental regulations. Procedures for the implementation of environmental legislation will also be reviewed.
Procurement will be undertaken in line with the Bank’s procedures.
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