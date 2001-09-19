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ST PETERSBURG WASTEWATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Russia : € 25,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2003 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Inauguration of the South West Wastewater Treatment Plant in St Petersburg
Related press
EUR 25 mio to upgrade quality of water in St.Petersburg

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2003
20010256
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUE Vodokanal of St. Petersburg.42, Kavalergardskaya Str.193015 - St.Petersburg
St. Petersburg
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 150 million
The project will be operated to meet HELCOM recommendations for wastewater treatment. It will have a significant effect in terms of reducing BOD and nutrients loads to the Gulf of Finland
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Treat the sewage of approx. 0.7 million population, currently discharged into the Baltic Sea without adequate treatment due to insufficient treatment capacity in the St. Petersburg area

Wasterwater treatment

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Contracts financed by the EIB will be subject to international competitive bidding

Contracts financed by the EIB will be subject to international competitive bidding

Comments

In the order of EUR 15 million

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Inauguration of the South West Wastewater Treatment Plant in St Petersburg
Related press
EUR 25 mio to upgrade quality of water in St.Petersburg

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Inauguration of the South West Wastewater Treatment Plant in St Petersburg
Related press
EUR 25 mio to upgrade quality of water in St.Petersburg
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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