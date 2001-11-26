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IDC IV GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2002 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio to IDC for small businesses in South Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2002
20010235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Industrial Development Corporation (Global loan IV)
Industrial Development Corporation
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan facility for small and medium scale project finance in the manufacturing, agro-industry, tourism, and mining sectors

Long term loan finance for the development of small and medium scale businesses in South Africa. Job creation and economic empowerment are key objectives of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

IDC’s environmental guidelines for project lending to be maintained ; all allocations to comply with EIB’s environmental reporting requirements.

Global loan operation: EIB funding will be made available to private sector promoters who are motivated to procure goods and services in a cost-effective fashion.

Comments

Global Loan for SMEs

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio to IDC for small businesses in South Africa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 50 mio to IDC for small businesses in South Africa
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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