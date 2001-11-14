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MUNICIPAL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE TURKEY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 40,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/07/2002 : € 40,000,000
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EUR 40 mio for municipal water infrastructure in Turkey

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/07/2002
20010231
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Municipal Water Infrastructure Turkey - MUWIT
Sovereign borrower represented by the Undersecretariat of Treasury , for onlending to two selected municipalities (Sivas and Siirt), which will act as project promoters.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 30 million
Up to EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Water supply and sewerage investments in medium sized municipalities (average population size in the range between 75.000 and 400.000) in Turkey. The proposed operation covers two municipalities (Sivas, Siirt). It will include capacity building of local management skills related to the water sector management at municipality level.

The project will:

  • reduce the health risks to the population stemming from unsafe water supply and/or uncollected wastewater
  • contribute to the improvement of the aquatic environment of the selected municipalities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed project will have a positive environmental impact by contributing to the safer and/or cleaner water supply and/or wastewater collection, increasing thereby the environmental protection, reducing health risks and improving overall living conditions.

Open international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.

Comments

Water supply and wastewater treatment

Other links
Related press
EUR 40 mio for municipal water infrastructure in Turkey

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 40 mio for municipal water infrastructure in Turkey
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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