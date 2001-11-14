MUNICIPAL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE TURKEY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Water supply and sewerage investments in medium sized municipalities (average population size in the range between 75.000 and 400.000) in Turkey. The proposed operation covers two municipalities (Sivas, Siirt). It will include capacity building of local management skills related to the water sector management at municipality level.
The project will:
- reduce the health risks to the population stemming from unsafe water supply and/or uncollected wastewater
- contribute to the improvement of the aquatic environment of the selected municipalities.
The proposed project will have a positive environmental impact by contributing to the safer and/or cleaner water supply and/or wastewater collection, increasing thereby the environmental protection, reducing health risks and improving overall living conditions.
Open international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.
Water supply and wastewater treatment
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