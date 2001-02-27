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NIEDERSACHSEN SOZIALE STADT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 75,000,000
Urban development : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2002 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 185 mio for urban development schemes in Lower Saxony

Summary sheet

Release date
6 August 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/05/2002
20010227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Niedersachsen Urban Renewal I
Promoters of urban renewal programmes specifically defined for Lower Saxony.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
up to EUR 250 million
up to EUR 2 billion
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is closely linked to the programme “Districts with Special Development Needs – the Socially Integrative City”

Within the urban renewal programme, cities and towns are called upon to create a long-term, integrated urban development policy action plan focussing on small communities beset with social problems and related deteriorating physical infrastructure. The effect of prevention of social exclusion through the combination of physical regeneration for deprived areas, educational measures and the creation of new jobs, should improve the social climate and have a positive impact on the economic performance of some of the cities involved.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The measures are expected to improve the quality of life and built environment for occupants and reduce energy consumption and accidents.

European Directives will be applied.

Other links
Related press
EUR 185 mio for urban development schemes in Lower Saxony

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 185 mio for urban development schemes in Lower Saxony
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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