Damietta LNG Plant

Summary sheet
The Damietta LNG project involves the construction of a liquefied natural gas plant and its storage and export equipment with a production capacity of 4.9 Mt/a which will therewith become one of the world’s largest single LNG trains.
The plant will enable the export of a part of the proven large natural gas reserves in Egypt and will therefore encourage trade between Egypt and both Europe and the US. It will thus generate substantial foreign exchange revenues for the country.
The Damietta LNG production plant and the related marine facilites are located within the port of Damietta, an established industrial site. The Damietta Port Authority extended the port by some 120 hectares for this purpose. Project installations were subject to environmental assessments as required by Egyptian law due to size, technical complexity and location. The Bank is in the process of reviewing the various environmental studies conducted.
The project is a private sector type operation with respect to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. Shareholders are corporates with strong commercial interests in the project. The plant’s production is sold on highly competitive international and European markets.
Electricity, Gas and Water Supply.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.