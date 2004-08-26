Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DAMIETTA LNG PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 188,423,300
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 188,423,300
Energy : € 188,423,300
Signature date(s)
16/12/2004 : € 94,211,650
16/12/2004 : € 94,211,650
Other links
Related press
FEMIP lends EUR 160 million for clean energy in Egypt
Related press
Madrid: FEMIP steps up its support for the private sector

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2004
20010169
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Damietta LNG Plant
Spanish Egyptian Gas Company SAE (SEGAS).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 300 m.
Around USD 1,400 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Damietta LNG project involves the construction of a liquefied natural gas plant and its storage and export equipment with a production capacity of 4.9 Mt/a which will therewith become one of the world’s largest single LNG trains.

The plant will enable the export of a part of the proven large natural gas reserves in Egypt and will therefore encourage trade between Egypt and both Europe and the US. It will thus generate substantial foreign exchange revenues for the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Damietta LNG production plant and the related marine facilites are located within the port of Damietta, an established industrial site. The Damietta Port Authority extended the port by some 120 hectares for this purpose. Project installations were subject to environmental assessments as required by Egyptian law due to size, technical complexity and location. The Bank is in the process of reviewing the various environmental studies conducted.

The project is a private sector type operation with respect to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. Shareholders are corporates with strong commercial interests in the project. The plant’s production is sold on highly competitive international and European markets.

Comments

Electricity, Gas and Water Supply.

Other links
Related press
FEMIP lends EUR 160 million for clean energy in Egypt
Related press
Madrid: FEMIP steps up its support for the private sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
FEMIP lends EUR 160 million for clean energy in Egypt
Related press
Madrid: FEMIP steps up its support for the private sector
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications