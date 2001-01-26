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WASTEWATER TREATMENT DELFLAND - PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 125,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2003 : € 125,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
21 January 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2003
20010126
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Wastewater Treatment Delfland - PPP
Hoogheemraadschap van Delfland.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to a maximum of EUR 125m.
In the order of EUR 350m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, building, financing and operation of a new wastewater treatment plant and subsequent upgrading of an existing plant in the Hague region. The project is being implemented via a PPP arrangement, which passes operation of the bulk wastewater system and all operational performance risk to a private company.

The objective of the project is to achieve wastewater collection, transport, treatment and disposal standards for The Hague region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project involves the construction of the new Harnaschpolder tertiary wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), and subsequent upgrading of the existing Houtrust WWTP. The project will ensure compliance with EU Directives and produce significant environmental benefits by reducing pollution loads and frequency of raw sewage spills to the North Sea.

Procurement is carried out in compliance with EU Directives. The Tender Procedure was a “negotiated procedure”, with a pre-qualification announcement published in the EC-OJ in 1999, in accordance with European Works Directive (93/37/EEC, as amended by 97/52/EC).

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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