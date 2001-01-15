AGUAS DE PORTUGAL II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investment programme undertaken by several multi-municipal companies operating on the basis of public concessions, to be carried out between 2001-2006. It includes a large number of new integrated water and wastewater schemes based on a river basin approach and upgrading of existing facilities.
To improve and extend water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services throughout Portugal, following the priorities defined in the Strategic Plan for Water Supply and Waste Water Treatment approved in April 2000 by the Portuguese Minister of Environment and also in line with the requirements of the relevant EU Directives.
The upgrading of existing facilities and construction of a large number of new treatment plants will significantly improve the quality of polluted surface waters.
AdP follows the procurement procedures required by the national and EU legislation.
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