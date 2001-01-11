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LIPOR II-WASTE TREATMENT&DISPOSAL-AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 53,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 53,000,000
Solid waste : € 53,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/03/2006 : € 18,000,000
11/12/2002 : € 35,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2002
20010111
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LIPOR II (Waste Valorisation & Disposal)
LIPOR, Serviço Intermunicipalizado de Gestão de Resíduos do Grande Porto.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million
Estimated at around EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a new waste composting unit, construction of two landfills, environmental re-qualification of four existing landfills, including ancillary landfill-gas recovery projects in two of them, and the expansion and maintenance of municipal waste separated collection and pre-treatment facilities; information to the populations.

The project will contribute to the expansion and modernisation of solid waste collection and treatment systems in one of the most densely populated areas in Portugal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The upgrade in the promoter's waste treatment and collection facilities will have a positive environmental impact. Specifically, the recovery of landfill-gas for electricity production will replace fossil fuels and contribute to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases. 

Award of works, equipment supply and services contracts will follow market practice under open competition in compliance with national and EU legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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