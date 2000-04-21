RADIAL 4 DE MADRID (DBFO)

Summary sheet
The project (DBFO) consists of the design, building, financing and operation under a 65 years concession of a new toll motorway between Madrid and Ocaña, as well as three sections of the M-50 non tolled ring-road motorway.
The project forms part of the TEN road network and will also contribute to regional development by improving traffic conditions for transit traffic in the southern area of metropolitan Madrid.
The promoter is required to respect the regulations imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC. An Environmental Impact Assessment has been realised. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures have been taken as regards environmental protection ; in particular special measures for impact mitigation have been clearly identified during the design process.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal of the EU on 21.04.2000 in accordance with Directive 93/37/CEE and the concession contract was awarded on 29.12.2000.
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