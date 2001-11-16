Bahia de Bizkaia LNG Terminal - AFI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the design, construction and operation of a LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) import terminal towards the western extremity of the Bay of Vizcaya, which harbours the port of Bilbao (Basque country).
The project will contribute to meeting gas demand growth, and diversifying gas imports to the Iberian Peninsula. The LNG terminal will receive LNG shipments and deliver natural gas to both the adjacent power plant and the regional/national gas transmission grids.
The LNG terminal comes under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 97/11/EC. The promoters have conducted a formal EIA including public consultation, and have obtained conditional approval from the Ministry of Environment in November 2000 (“Declaración de Impacto Ambiental”).
In accordance with directive 93/38/EC, the promoter has advertised for a range of materials in the EC Official Journal.
LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).
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