Ono cable telecom

Summary sheet
The project consists in the expansion of the promoter’s telecom network infrastructure in its franchise areas in the Mediterranean region (Castellón, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante and Murcia), the Andalusia region (Cádiz, Huelva and Jerez), the North (Cantabria) and the Center of Spain (Castilla La Mancha and Castilla-León). It includes the company’s investment programme for the construction and expansion of its state-of-the-art optical-fibre broadband telecom network. Network reach comprises an addressable market of 7.0 million homes, representing approximately 34% of the homes in Spain.
This project falls under the scope of the Bank's mission to support regional development, competition and innovation investments.
EU Directive 97/11/EC is not applicable as telecom projects have only minimal and temporary environmental effects. Negative impacts include temporary road congestion and other related disruptions during the installation of underground cables. The TV, switching and transmission equipment will be housed in office-type buildings and most of the cables will be placed in underground ducts without a negative environmental impact.Concerning the EU Council Directive 92/43/EEC “Habitats” and the Decision 97/266/EC, the areas covered by the promoter network (only urban areas) are not included in the Natura 2000 sites.
The promoter is a private company operating in a fully competitive market to which EU Directives on procurement (EU Directive 93/38/EEC as well as EC Communication 1999/C 129/C5) do not apply.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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