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ASSAINISSEMENT DU SITE DE TAPARURA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 34,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 34,000,000
Solid waste : € 17,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 17,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2004 : € 17,000,000
26/07/2004 : € 17,000,000
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Related press
EUR 34 mio for environmental improvements in the coastal area of Tunisia

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2004
20000605
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Assainissement du Site de Taparura
Société d'Études et d'Aménagement des Côtes Nord de la Ville de Sfax
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30-35 mio
Approximately EUR 70 mio
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project seeks to clean up and regenerate the coastal area of Sfax, polluted by the industrial activity of an old chemicals plant formerly located in the “Taparura” industrial estate, on the north coast of Sfax in the immediate vicinity of the town centre.

Pollution abatement and environmental upgrading in the Sfax coastal area covering some 270 ha with 6 km of beaches. The project will allow the town of Sfax to be re-connected to the sea and a large polluted site, directly adjacent to the town centre, to be reclaimed for social and economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will clean up pollution in an industrial estate and curb the continued contamination of neighbouring beaches and the sea. Following completion of the project, the town of Sfax will thus have a large green belt, enhancing the quality of life of the local population.

Contracts for the project will be subject to international competitive bidding with publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities (OJEC).

Comments

Environment

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EUR 34 mio for environmental improvements in the coastal area of Tunisia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 34 mio for environmental improvements in the coastal area of Tunisia
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