HEFCE Higher Education Agency Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Higher Education Funding Council for England.
Personne de contact : M. Steve Egan, directeur financier.
Le projet HEFCE Agency Loan aidera un certain nombre d'universités anglaises à financer leurs dépenses d'investissement dans le domaine de la R-D scientifique et en faveur des "unités novatrices", qui visent à commercialiser les résultats de la recherche universitaire.
La proposition de prêt a été conçue en collaboration avec le ministère britannique de l'éducation et de l'emploi et l'HEFCE, organisme gouvernemental qui ne relève d'aucun ministère en particulier, pour appuyer la recherche universitaire et la commercialisation des résultats, ce qui constitue l'un des principaux objectifs de l'initiative Innovation 2000 de la BEI.
À ce stade, il n'est pas possible d'identifier les investissements qui seront financés au moyen du mécanisme proposé. Toutefois, tous les investissements seront assujettis aux exigences britanniques en matière d'aménagement du territoire, et notamment à celles résultant de la transposition dans la réglementation nationale des directives européennes pertinentes.
Les procédures de passation de marchés de l'HEFCE sont conformes aux directives de l'UE et à la législation nationale.
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