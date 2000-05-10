LKH STEYR & MUTTER-KIND-ZENTRUM LINZ

Summary sheet
Landeskrankenhaus Steyr: The project concerns the construction of surgical facilities, a psychiatry centre and a facilities management block (administration, nursery, storage, training, laundry, kitchen) replacing and supplementing the outdated and inadequate facilities of the existing hospital.
Mutter-Kind-Zentrum Linz: The project concerns the relocation of the 200-year-old Landesfrauenklinik specialising in gynaecology and obstetrics with added capacity to the existing neo-natal unit of the children's' hospital. The new infrastructure will be located between the existing general hospital (AKH Linz) and the children's' hospital with which it will also be functionally merged.
The project aims at a modernisation and rationalisation of the infrastructure of the two hospitals.
Healthcare facilities are indirectly included in the Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC (as amended by 97/11/EC) on Environmental Impact Assessment as part of urban developments. Compliance with local, provincial and Austrian environmental regulations will be examined during appraisal.
Procurement procedures in compliance with EC Directives applicable to public authorities procurement and national legislation will be applied.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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