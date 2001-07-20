NORTH EAST LONDON HOSPITALS PPP

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Summary sheet
Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust.
Contact: Duane Passman
The project is to provide a single site acute general hospital, including the installation of specified equipment and an information technology system, on a ‘brown field' site in Romford, Essex. On completion of construction, the Concessionaire will provide facilities management and information technology services to the Trust.
The Project will eliminate the cost and quality penalties associated with split site working and enable the Trust to make full use of modern clinical practices, models of care and technology. The number of beds to be provided is currently under review to ensure adequate levels to meet the requirements of the National Beds Inquiry and the NHS Plan.
It will enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. The project will also involve remedial works to a brownfield site which should improve the environmental quality of the public open space retained on the park site. As the new hospital will be built on an area of public open space, ‘compensating' open space will be made available.
Publication in the OJEC in May 2000.
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