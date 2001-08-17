BLACKBURN HOSPITAL PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The purpose of the project is to deliver a single site acute general hospital in Blackburn and involves the extension and provision of new facilities on one of the Trust's existing hospital sites. Once the new facility is completed, the private sector will be responsible for maintaining the buildings and providing other, limited, services (e.g. grounds and garden maintenance) to the Trust for a 30 year period.
The Trust currently provides services from two hospital facilities. One of these hospitals, which is to be closed once the new hospital is completed, is over 135 years old and offers inaccessible and inappropriate accommodation for modern health care. The Project should ensure that the Trust is in a position to take advantage of modern clinical practice, models of care and technology.
The project, which mainly consists of the extension of an existing hospital in an urban area, will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. The project is subject to planning permission that includes the analysis of potential impacts on the environment of the facility. All environmental mitigating measures required by the planning authorities are to be included in the project but no particular environmental impact is foreseen.
Publication in the OJEC in May 2000.
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