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BUDAPEST - INFRASTRUCTURE&SERVICES-AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 271,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 271,800,000
Education : € 35,000,000
Health : € 36,800,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2004 : € 35,000,000
31/03/2006 : € 36,800,000
16/12/2002 : € 75,000,000
16/12/2002 : € 125,000,000
Other links
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EUR 37 million for modernisation of Budapest’s health care services
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Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2002
20000440
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Budapest – Infrastructure & Services – AFI

Municipality of Budapest
Office of the Mayor
Attn. Mr. Attila PÓCS
Counsellor, Head of Project Implementation Unit
Városház u. 9 - 11
H-1364 Budapest
POB. 1
Tel. +361 327 1066

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 370 million
EUR 574 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A series of investment schemes (transport, health, education, urban regeneration) to improve the infrastructure and services of the Municipality of Budapest.

All these investment schemes identified under the present operation aim at continuously improving the quality of life in the Budapest area but also the environment (pollution and noise) and hence respond to urgent needs, which is in line with the priorities agreed in the context of the Accession Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Hungary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Within the framework of the loan, the Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives, as appropriate. As regards specifically the transport sector sub-projects, the project does not fall within Annex I or II of EU Directive 97/11/EC and an EIA is therefore not required. The promoter will comply with national environmental legislation, which requires approval from the local Environmental Protection Authority before procurement can commence.

The sub-projects will be procured in line with EU Procurement Directives for large public works contracts if applicable.

Comments

Health, education, urban regeneration.

Other links
Related press
EUR 37 million for modernisation of Budapest’s health care services
Related press
EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 650 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 37 million for modernisation of Budapest’s health care services
Related press
EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 650 million
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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