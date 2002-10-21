BUDAPEST - INFRASTRUCTURE&SERVICES-AFI

Summary sheet
Municipality of Budapest
Office of the Mayor
Attn. Mr. Attila PÓCS
Counsellor, Head of Project Implementation Unit
Városház u. 9 - 11
H-1364 Budapest
POB. 1
Tel. +361 327 1066
A series of investment schemes (transport, health, education, urban regeneration) to improve the infrastructure and services of the Municipality of Budapest.
All these investment schemes identified under the present operation aim at continuously improving the quality of life in the Budapest area but also the environment (pollution and noise) and hence respond to urgent needs, which is in line with the priorities agreed in the context of the Accession Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Hungary.
Within the framework of the loan, the Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives, as appropriate. As regards specifically the transport sector sub-projects, the project does not fall within Annex I or II of EU Directive 97/11/EC and an EIA is therefore not required. The promoter will comply with national environmental legislation, which requires approval from the local Environmental Protection Authority before procurement can commence.
The sub-projects will be procured in line with EU Procurement Directives for large public works contracts if applicable.
Health, education, urban regeneration.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.