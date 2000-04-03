TRAMWAY DE MULHOUSE

Summary sheet
The Intermunicipal Transport Authority of Greater Mulhouse
The project concerns the construction in Mulhouse of an urban and suburban tramway network consisting of two lines with a total length of 19 km.
The project accords with the priority objectives of the Urban Transport Plan of Greater Mulhouse. By linking the city centre to major focuses of economic activity and services, as well as residential areas, it will contribute to maintaining and enhancing the attractiveness of the city and its suburbs, while encouraging the switch from private-car and bus travel to the less-polluting tramway through the establishment of an efficient public transport system.
Overall, the project will have a positive environmental impact.
The project falls under European procurement directive 93/38/EC as amended by directive 98/4/EC. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.