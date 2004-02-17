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LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS II - LOCOMOTIVES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 84,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 84,000,000
Transport : € 84,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/03/2010 : € 20,000,000
16/06/2006 : € 64,000,000
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EUR 43 million for Modernisation of Railways

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2006
20000400
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lithuanian Railways II - Locomotives project
Lithuanian Railways Company.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project cost.
Estimated at approximately EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the purchase of 34 locomotives for freight.

Renewal and extension of the locomotive fleet to sustain the development of rail transit on East-West corridor and transport by rail in Lithuania.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact is expected to be positive, as the modernisation of the locomotive fleet should reduce fuel consumption and limit airborne pollution.

Tendering to comply with the Bank’s rules and Lithuanian Public Procurement Law.

Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EUR 43 million for Modernisation of Railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: EUR 43 million for Modernisation of Railways
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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