European Roads V

Summary sheet
Construction of 3.9 km of 2x2 lane motorway in the district of Petrzalka in Bratislava, between, the Vienna Road and the Pristavný bridge, on the alignment of an existing highway.
The project will complete a motorway bypass of Bratislava.
The project was the subject of preliminary and in-depth impact studies as well as public enquiry, and has been approved by the Slovak Ministry of Environment. The main negative impacts concern noise and the barrier effect to the local population, and will be adequately mitigated. Positive effects will arise from the reduction of traffic in nearby residential areas. Emissions and noise levels will be monitored after construction to ensure compliance with the legal limits.
The works contracts will be procured based on open international tendering.
Roads.
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