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EUROPEAN ROADS V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 27,000,000
Transport : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/03/2003 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 27 mio to the Slovak Republic to finance the Bratislava By-Pass

Summary sheet

Release date
16 August 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/03/2003
20000234
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
European Roads V
Slovak Road Administration
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Estimated at EUR 40 million.
About EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of 3.9 km of 2x2 lane motorway in the district of Petrzalka in Bratislava, between, the Vienna Road and the Pristavný bridge, on the alignment of an existing highway.

The project will complete a motorway bypass of Bratislava.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project was the subject of preliminary and in-depth impact studies as well as public enquiry, and has been approved by the Slovak Ministry of Environment. The main negative impacts concern noise and the barrier effect to the local population, and will be adequately mitigated. Positive effects will arise from the reduction of traffic in nearby residential areas. Emissions and noise levels will be monitored after construction to ensure compliance with the legal limits.

The works contracts will be procured based on open international tendering.

Comments

Roads.

Other links
Related press
EUR 27 mio to the Slovak Republic to finance the Bratislava By-Pass

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 27 mio to the Slovak Republic to finance the Bratislava By-Pass
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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