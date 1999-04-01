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BERG WATER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/09/2004 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio to improve water supplies for Cape Town

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2004
19990401
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Berg Water Project

TCTA - Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority
Tuinhof Building
265 West Street
PO Box 10335
Centurion 0046
South Africa

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million
Not available
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 126 million m3 storage dam (plus related infrastructure on the Berg River (North East of Cape Town)

The planned dam and infrastructure should help to meet the growing demand for water of the Greater Cape Metropolitan Area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project complies with the Bank’s environmental principle of minimisation of negative environmental impacts, and is deemed environmentally acceptable.

The procurement procedures applied are in the best interest of the project and will be with regard to the contracts financed by the Bank in accordance with EIB’s rules.

Comments

Water.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio to improve water supplies for Cape Town

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 mio to improve water supplies for Cape Town
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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