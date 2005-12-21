Greater Beirut Wastewater

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project covers selected wastewater related infrastructure works in the northern part of Greater Beirut. The main components are the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and preliminary treatment at Dora, rehabilitation or reconstruction of the existing sea outfall and construction of related main collectors, waste and storm-water networks and secondary lines.
The project allows for lowering risks to public health by improving the quality of water resources in the Greater Beirut area.The project falls within the remit of the Pollution Control Programme of the Lebanese coast, which was developed to allow Lebanon to comply with the objectives of the Barcelona Convention and the Genoa Declaration. It is therefore in full conformity with the objectives of the Euro-Mediterranean Partnership policy that were laid out for the Bank in this regard.
The environmental impact of the project will be very beneficial for the Mediterranean Sea, as the wastewaters of about 900 000 population equivalent will be properly treated before discharge into the sea.
In line with EIB procurement guidelines.
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