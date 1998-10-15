L90 Waste Incineration Plant

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Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a medium-sized CHP (Combined Heat and Power) municipal waste incineration plant consisting of one incineration line with a treatment capacity of 24t/h and an energy output capacity of 46 MWth and 16.5 MWe.
The project is part of a communal waste management plan to increase CHP waste incineration capacity in order to meet expected waste production levels. Implementation of the project should improve waste management and treatment facilities in Denmark by avoiding the use of landfill for untreated waste; it will also reduce levels of atmospheric pollution.
The project will contribute to reducing atmospheric pollution as the heat and electricity generated from the waste will displace fossil fuel-fired production. The incineration plant will be equipped with a flue gas cleaning system designed to keep emissions below national and EU requirements. The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC, which requires a formal Environmental Impact Assessment with public consultation.
Bidding procedures shall be in conformity with EU procurement directives where applicable.
Natural environment and nature (waste management) and regional & global environment, including climate change (CHP production).
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