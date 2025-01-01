1. Introduction

The European Investment Bank (hereinafter “the EIB”) is committed to the protection personal data. The EIB collects and further processes personal data in accordance with Regulation (EC) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (hereinafter the “EU DPR”).

This data protection statement explains the reason for the processing, the way of collection, handling and ensuring protection of all personal data. Additionally, this statement further explains the ways in which the information is used, and the rights of the individuals concerned, that are available in relation to their personal data.

The information in relation to the processing operation EIB Group Client Portal for digital interactions with business stakeholders undertaken by the EIB is presented below.

2. Controller

The data controller is the Information Systems & Applications Division, part of Business Planning & Support Department of the European Investment Bank (the “EIB”).

3. Purpose of the processing

This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB in the course of the use of the EIB Group Client Portal by business stakeholders to interact with EIB. The EIB performs these tasks in the exercise of the authority vested to it in accordance with the Provisions of the Treaties and its Statute.

The EIB processes personal data with a view to manage the EIB Group Client Portal in a reasonable and proper manner, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Personal data are processed in accordance with Regulation (EC) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (hereafter, the EU DPR).

In the context of the use of the EIB Group Client Portal, the EIB processes the personal data for the below purpose(s):

EIB processes personal data to provide secure and relevant online services to stakeholders such as EIB Group clients, partners, and auditors. This also involves collecting and transmitting personal data to support various activities, including granting access to financial information related to contracts, exchanging mandate management reports, enabling contract-related transactions (e.g. revisions, conversions, prepayments, disbursements), facilitating document sharing, comments, and ad-hoc requests.

The processing of personal data in the context of the use of the EIB Group Client Portal does not involve the existence of automated decision-making, including profiling.

4. Legal basis of the processing

The legal basis for the processing of personal data in the context of the use of the EIB Group Client Portal is the user’s consent in the context of a contract or envisaged contract with EIB Group and public interest.

Although the EIB Group Client Portal is the preferred communication channel to be used for security and efficiency reasons, EIB Group business stakeholders are not obliged to use EIB Group Portal and can use other channel of communication such as email to contact the EIB Group.

5. Categories of data subjects

The following categories of data subjects are/may be concerned by the processing under 2:

Clients or prospects: employees of companies, countries, financial institutions, as well as, if necessary, auditors and consultants

Partnership clients: employees of the European Investment Fund/European Commission

Internal users: EIB Group employees authorised to access the EIB Group Client Portal

6. What personal data does the EIB process?

The EIB processes the following categories of personal data: name, contact information (phone, email, job title, company), date of birth.

Cookies: The EIB Group Client Portal uses strictly necessary cookies for its functioning and performance: