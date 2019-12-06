Dario Scannapieco, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, met the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli in Brussels on Wednesday 4th December. The EP President and the EIB VP discussed the state of Europe’s economy and the role of the EIB in boosting growth and jobs, touching upon the EU Bank’s activity in accession and potential candidate countries. In particular, discussion highlighted the EIB’s commitment to mitigating the impact of the migration crisis and the social benefits of the Bank’s Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), an extraordinary investment plan adding a fresh €15 billion into financing in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans. Read more about the ERI here.
EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.