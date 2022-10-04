The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the five biggest European national promotional banks met to discuss the progress of existing joint initiatives, such as the Joint Initiative on Circular Economy (JICE), Quick Response — Care for Ukrainian Refugees in Europe, and Fund Marguerite. KfW CEO Stefan Wintels hosted EIB President Werner Hoyer and the other CEOs at the German promotional bank’s Berlin building.

The heads of the respective institutions also exchanged views on the various national and European initiatives for supporting energy sovereignty in Europe.

The leaders attending the meeting were:

Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, CEO Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, BGK - Poland

Dario Scannapieco, CEO CDP Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, CDP - Italy

Laurent Zylberberg, Executive VP Groupe Caisse des Dépôts, CDC – France

Jose Carlos Garcia de Quevedo, CEO, Istituto de Credito Oficial, ICO – Spain

Stefan Wintels, CEO KFW-Bank - Germany

Werner Hoyer, President European Investmentbank (EIB) - EU

€2.9 billion has already been raised for the Quick Response — Care for Ukrainian Refugees in Europe programme launched in Paris this spring. This far exceeds the target of €2 billion.

The Joint Initiative on Circular Economy (JICE) partners reported a total volume of financed projects and programmes of €6.3 billion until the end of 2021. The initiative — launched in Luxembourg in 2019 — supports circular economy projects and programmes in the European Union and has a total volume of €10 billion until 2023.